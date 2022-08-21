Zwane will not give in to Chiefs fans on Khune calls 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

There are growing calls from the Kaizer Chiefs supporters for coach Arthur Zwane to reinstall club captain Itumeleng Khune as the No. 1 goalkeeper in his team.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi: Bongani Zungu not yet ready to play

These calls grew stronger on Saturday night at Moses Mabhida with supporters shouting Khune’s name in the stands.

This was after the red card handed out to Yusuf Maart for a professional foul on a Bay player. Maart had to commit the foul to protect Brandon Petersen who was way out of his goals.

The calls for Khune to be reinstalled as the team’s No. 1, a position he held for a long time, started last weekend during the 40 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Some supporters took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Bruce Bvuma who was on goals on the day. They felt he could have done better to prevent some of the goals.

They then felt that it was time for Khune to come back into the team. Khune hardly got game time last season with Stuart Baxter preferring Petersen.

When Baxter left, Zwane and Dillon Sheppard preferred Bvuma ahead of Khune. And asked about this after the 1-0 win over Richards Bay in Durban on Saturday, Zwane said he would pick on form and fitness.

“Unfortunately the other keepers are ahead of him in terms of match fitness,” said Zwane. “He has however been working hard on and off the field. He has a personal trainer, which we encourage.”

Zwane said while he understands why Khune would be a better and trusted candidate for the supporters, to him what matters is what he sees at training.

“We are all about fair competition. It’s not about what you’ve done in the past. What is important is who can assist now and fit enough for the team. It’s all about the readiness for competition. All the players are committed to doing their part,” says Zwane.