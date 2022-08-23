Lepasa frustrated by Pirates’ lack of firepower

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The lack of firepower upfront at Orlando Pirates is something that is frustrating Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa has admitted that more work needs to be done in order to improve the scoring, especially from strikers.



Pirates have only scored three goals in their opening five DStv Premiership fixtures, bringing much frustration to Lepasa, who is yet to get on the score-sheet so far this season.

“I think it’s frustrating when you are playing forward. It’s five games now and we only scored three goals. With the quality that we have and the chances that we have created in the last five games, I think we should have at least scored one goal. I think it is something that we need to work on because defensively so far we are doing very well,” said Lepasa.

“As forward players we must take responsibility, put our foot forward and work harder so that we can win games. You don’t win if you don’t score.”

Pirates’ failure to bury their chances in front of goals is something that has already been picked up by new coach Jose Riveiro, but he still believes that his players will get it right at some point.

Bucs have an opportunity to make things right when they host Marumo Gallants in a league tie at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.