Tau reportedly parts ways with Al Ahly, Chiefs fans urge club to sign him

Percy Tau is reported to have parted ways with Al Ahly.
ALSO READ: Mngqithi: Bongani Zungu not yet ready to play
Pay TV channel SuperSport reported on Tuesday that the Bafana Bafana star had left the Red Devils after only spending one season with the Egyptian giants, having joined Al Ahly on a two-year contract in August last year.
Tau’s reported departure comes two months after Pitso Mosimane, who had brought him to the club, left the Egyptian side.
Tau joined Al Ahly in August last year after an unsuccessful spell at English side Brighton and Hove Albion.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger enjoyed regular game time while under Mosimane, but has been struggling with injuries ever since the former Bafana coach left the club.
Meanwhile, soon after the news of Tau leaving Al Ahly filtered through the social media in South Africa, some Kaizer Chiefs fans took to Twitter to ask their club to sign him.