Chiefs suffer third league loss as City get first win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs were just flat in their third DStv Premiership loss in five games, and this time it was Cape Town City who inflicted the pain, beating Arthur Zwane’s side 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

The result at Cape Town Stadium left Chiefs with six points while City climbed away from the bottom of the standings to 12th place with five points. It was City’s first win of the season.

The buzz around the stadium, brought mostly by Kaizer Chiefs supporters, seemed to work for the wrong team as City got off to a dream start.

Eric Tinkler’s side started on the front foot and took the lead as early as the fifth minute. The goal came from a well worked move which ended with Thami Mkhize crossing fromthe left.

The ball found Darwin Gonzalez who made it look easy as he drove it in from a tight angle. Chiefs picked up a little after the goal and tried to get into the game. But City stood their ground and kept the pressure on their visitors. Chiefs were forced into an early substitution with Reeve Frosler suffering a hamstring injury 20 minutes into the game.

His place was taken by Happy Mashiane who had some ring rust as he had not played in a while. Amakhosi had moments where they showed some potency going forward but most of the time they were disjointed.

Both sides had some chances to get into the score sheet but most of them fell to City who should have scored at least two more before the half time break.

Chiefs came back strong in the second half and came close more than once to finding an equaliser in the first 10 minutes of the stanza.

Just as the Naturena side were in attack looking for a way back into the game, they were met with a sucker punch when City scored a second.

It came in the 62nd minute when Fasika Idumba was allowed an easy header inside the Amakhosi box from a free kick. Siyabonga Ngezana was again the villain as he failed to track Idumba, and allowed him an easy header.