Pirates go top of the log after Gallants win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates jumped to the top of the DStv Premiership table following their 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Paseka Mako scored the only goal of the match in as early as the third minute of the match. Zakhele Lepasa was denied by the upright, only for the ball to fall in the path of Mako and he made no mistake as he calmly placed it into the net.



The Buccaneers were attacking more than Gallants, with the away side unable to make any threats at Pirates goals in the opening moments of the match.

In the 24th minute, a good counter-attack saw Pirates with a good opportunity to extend their lead, but Innocent Maela’s shot went straight to Bahlabane Ba Ntwa keeper Washington Arubi.

The first time Gallants looked threatening was when Katlego Otladisa managed to steal the ball from Pirates defence, but the team from Limpopo couldn’t make that opportunity count, with the ball landing easily on Richard Ofori’s hands just after the half-hour mark.

Leading to the break, Lepasa had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 for Pirates following another beautiful run, but his attempt to chip the ball over the goalkeeper went wide of goals.

After going down numerous times, forward Kabelo Dlamini did not return for the second half, with Fortune Makaringe replacing him.

As the quest for an equaliser continued for the away side, Phillip Ndlondlo thought he got it right in the 59th minute with a header from a corner-kick, but the ball went across the face of goals.

The Buccaneers suffered a major blow after the hour mark with two defenders Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi forced out of the game after they collided. They were replaced by Olisa Ndah and Deon Hotto respectively.

The tempo of the game began to rise in the dying moments of the tie, with Gallants keen on cancelling the Bucs lead. But, Pirates managed to hold on to the end despite 10 minutes of injury time added as they got back to winning ways.



Pirates also moved to the top of the DStv Premiership standings after collecting 11 points in six games.