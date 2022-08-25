‘I want my No. 1 spot back,’ says Chiefs’ fan-favourite Khune 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Itumeleng Khune has not given up hope of getting back his No. 1 spot at Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana and says he is fighting to get them back.

Khune was the No.1 at both Chiefs and Bafana for over a decade. But due to limited game time at club level, he has lost his place at Bafana as well.

Calls for him to be reinstalled at Chiefs have gained momentum over the last three games as supporters seem to have lost faith in both Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

Bvuma started the current season as Arthur Zwane’s preferred candidate but was relegated to the bench after he let in four goals against Mamelodi Sundowns recently.

Petersen was then given his chance but he has also not convinced the Amakhosi faithful who have continued to call for Khune to be brought back into the team.

“The competition is tough and we have to support the ones who are playing,” Khune said in an interview with Gagasi FM recently.

“I will wait for as long as I can, I will keep pushing and I will keep working hard. Bruce is doing well, you have to back him up.

“Brandon Petersen is also there, there is also Bontle Molefe. Kaizer Chiefs have the best goalkeeping department in the country,” said the 34-year-old Khune.

Khune believes that he is just in the prime of his career and is taking inspiration from his idol Gianluigi Buffon of Paris Saint Germain.

“Like I always say, Gigi Buffon is still going strong, and he is 44. I am only 34, so I still have a long way to go.

“I’ll continue to support those who are playing. I’ve lost my No.1 spot at Bafana and in order for me to reclaim it back, I have to play at club level. I have not given up hope of returning to the national team,” says Khune.