Playing good football is not enough, says Gallants coach after Pirates loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Marumo Gallants head coach Romain Folz says they only have themselves to blame for the loss against Orlando Pirates.



ALSO READ: Sundowns on why South America is their gold mine

Gallants lost 1-0 to Pirates in their DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, with Paseko Mako scoring the only goal of the match.



The Limpopo outfit looked the better side for the most part of the game with some good performances, but they ended up losing it, leaving Folz not happy.

“We blame ourselves for the outcome of the game, conceding a goal in three minutes – you put yourself under a difficult situation. Yes, as many people told me after the game, we were a better team, but it is not enough. As I told the boys after the game, I am tired of us being a team that plays well, everyone is saying that, okay. They can see what we are doing, we have a good shape, we are playing good football, but at the end of the day we don’t get maximum points,” said the Gallants mentor.

“So, I think it is time we all stand and wake up understanding that it needs to change. Yes, we know we can play, yes, we know we can come to Pirates on their field and outplay them. We know we can do that, but, at the end of the day it is not enough. We need to match that with the desire and ambition of being much more impactful going forward by getting results.”

The loss against Pirates was Gallants’ first defeat of the season in five games. The other four games ended in draws.



Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are now placed at the bottom of the league standings with four points.