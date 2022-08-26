WATCH: Chiefs coach Zwane responds to calls for Khune’s return

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has reiterated his stance that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is not ready to play yet despite working hard at training.



With Amakhosi leaking in goals in recent matches, fans have been calling for Zwane to reintroduce Khune back into the side.



However, speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Stellenbosch FC, Zwane insisted that the veteran goalkeeper is not yet ready to be between the sticks.



“You know what’s key when you’re dealing with individuals. First you have to look at his mental state, that’s one,” said Zwane during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Thursday.

“Is he physically and mentally ready, psychologically ready to got out there and give his best. Yes, Itu has been doing well in training but he’s in a program and the program that he’s in we’re still pushing him to be ready to play at the highest level. Should we throw him into the deep end? Yes, he has experience, he can help, we know. But we need a fit Itu, a focussed Itu, an Itu where we know when he’s in there [starting XI] he’s going to add value.”



“Otherwise, we’re going to throw him in with the hope that he uses his experience but if he’s not physically ready then might also count against him and haunt the team going forward,” he added.



“We protect all the players, it’s not only Itu. Maybe the question right now is about Itu, but all the players we treat them the same.

“Yes, the results haven’t been forthcoming but we try to give everyone a fair chance and when Itu is ready to play we’ll definitely give him the opportunity to play because we need his experience, but we want him to be ready to compete.”