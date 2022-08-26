Pirates fans to donate money to struggling Meyiwa’s mother

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa might have long passed on, but his memories still live on in the Bucs’ supporters, who have come together to make donations to his mother Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, who is struggling with her chicken business.

Philip Jwara, who is one of the popular Pirates supporters, has revealed that the club’s supporters heard the story of Meyiwa’s mother on radio, where she spoke about her chicken business struggling because she doesn’t have money to buy food for her livestock and now they have decided to make donations as Bucs supporters to help the mother of their former shot-stopper to sustain her business.

Jwara revealed that as Pirates fans will go to Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday before the Buccaneers’ MTN8 quarterfinals match against Royal AM.

“As Orlando Pirates supporters, we heard from a radio station when Senzo Meyiwa’s mother was speaking about her chicken livestock business. They asked her what she is struggling with and she said she doesn’t have money to feed her chickens,” said the Bucs supporter.



“So, we came together as Pirates supporters and decided that we have an opportunity to do something about this when we travel down to KwaZulu-Natal for the team’s game against Royal AM in the MTN8. We decided that we are going to donate some money for her so that she will be able to continue with her business. What is going to happen is that we are going to go to her house before the game starts so that we talk to her and we donate the money. So, each and every supporter is welcome to come and make a donation for her.”

Ntombifuthi lost her star son Senzo when he was shot at the home of his then musician girlfriend, Kelly Khumaloin 2014. Five suspects have appeared in court for his murder and the the case for the former Bucs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is still ongoing.

Ntombifuthi then lose her husband Sam, the father of Senzo, five years later with reports suggesting that Meyiwa senior had gotten sick due to lack of progress of his son’s case.