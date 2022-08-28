Du Preez boost for Chiefs ahead of MTN8 tie against Stellies

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ashely Du Preez will bring additional fire power up front for Kaizer Chiefs as he makes a timely return ahead of their crucial MTN8 quarter finals match against Stellenbosch on Sunday afternoon.

Du Preez joined Chiefs from Stellies at the end of last season and was just hitting form when he got injured.

But coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed that Du Preez will be back for Sunday afternoon’s game although they might have to use him sparingly.

Giving an update on the current state of availability of players for the match, Zwane also revealed that he has veteran defender Sifiso Hlanti has recovered from injury as well.

“We are missing Yusuf Maart, (but) we welcome back Sifiso Hlanti because Reeve (Frosler) is going to be out for some time,” Zwane told the Kaizer Chiefs website on Sunday.

“We also welcome back Ashley du Preez, though with him we have to be a bit cautious. We don’t want him to push to the limit, but we want him to give us that advantage going forward.

“We are still missing the players waiting for their work permits. Other than that, all the players are available, it’s now up to us to select the best available XI that can go out and represent the club,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

While aware that Chiefs are up against a ‘team who has been a hoodoo team to us’, Zwane says his boys are revving their engines, ready to go.

“They really want to win it. Even at training they looked sharper, the only thing that’s left is for us to now execute the plan.

“They’re looking forward to the game and look freer in terms of the way they want to express themselves.

“We want them to express themselves. If they don’t, they won’t get it right in terms of how we want them to perform as a team,” adds the Chiefs mentor.