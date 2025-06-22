Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

‘No ambition’ – Josephs blasts ex-Pirates duo for moving to Chiefs

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

22 June 2025

01:24 pm

'(It says) ‘Wherever the money is good, I go,’' Josephs told the Soccerbeat Podcast.

Paseka Mako - Orlando Pirates

Paseka Mako has been accused of having no ambition after reportedly signing for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has hit out at Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane for joining Kaizer Chiefs. 

ALSO READ: Time to move on from the Willaims-Khune debate

Mako and Monyane are free agents after being released by the Buccaneers. And they have reportedly already agreed deals to join Amakhosi. 

‘These boys have no hope’

“(It says) ‘Wherever the money is good, I go,’” Josephs told the Soccerbeat Podcast. 

“I wanted to make a video for the boys to say thanks for the contribution to the season. They really helped us (Pirates). 

“But when I saw where they went … these boys have no hope, no ambition.” 

Amakhosi did win the Nedbank Cup at the end of last season, their first trophy in ten years. But they also finished tenth in the Betway Premiership. Pirates finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns, and won the MTN8.

The Buccaneers also lost in the final of the Nedbank Cup to Chiefs, and reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.

Chiefs departures

Chiefs are yet to officially announce any new signings as they prepare for a pre-season camp in the Netherlands. The Soweto giants have already confirmed that defender Edmilson Dove, midfielders Njabulo Blom and Sabelo Radebe and striker Rango Chivaviro are leaving the club at the end of this month.

ALSO READ: Cardoso defends Williams and Mokoena after Dortmund defeat

Apart from Mako and Monyane, Chiefs have also been linked with signing the likes of Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele, Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro, and Bafana forward Percy Tau.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) MTN8 Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Floyd Shivambu not on list of MK party members going to parliament
News Two SANDF soldiers stabbed to death during altercation at Mpumalanga base
Crime Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed during raid in Johannesburg
News Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi
Motoring BYD Shark dethrones Ford Ranger Raptor as fastest bakkie in SA

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp