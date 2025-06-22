‘No ambition’ – Josephs blasts ex-Pirates duo for moving to Chiefs

'(It says) ‘Wherever the money is good, I go,’' Josephs told the Soccerbeat Podcast.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs has hit out at Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane for joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Mako and Monyane are free agents after being released by the Buccaneers. And they have reportedly already agreed deals to join Amakhosi.

‘These boys have no hope’

“I wanted to make a video for the boys to say thanks for the contribution to the season. They really helped us (Pirates).

“But when I saw where they went … these boys have no hope, no ambition.”

Amakhosi did win the Nedbank Cup at the end of last season, their first trophy in ten years. But they also finished tenth in the Betway Premiership. Pirates finished as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns, and won the MTN8.

The Buccaneers also lost in the final of the Nedbank Cup to Chiefs, and reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.

Chiefs departures

Chiefs are yet to officially announce any new signings as they prepare for a pre-season camp in the Netherlands. The Soweto giants have already confirmed that defender Edmilson Dove, midfielders Njabulo Blom and Sabelo Radebe and striker Rango Chivaviro are leaving the club at the end of this month.

Apart from Mako and Monyane, Chiefs have also been linked with signing the likes of Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele, Nigerian striker Etiosa Ighodaro, and Bafana forward Percy Tau.