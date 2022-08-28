Khune heroics sees Chiefs through to MTN8 semis

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Itumeleng Khune proved why Kaizer Chiefs supporters had been calling for him since the season started when he saved two penalties to help them reach the MTN8 semi-finals.

Khune got a rare start in the quarterfinals match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon and was the hero at the end.

With the game ending 1-1 after extra time, Khune saved the last two penalties to make sure Amakhosi’s name is in one of the bowls when the draw is done on Monday evening.

Chiefs looked to have settled quicker into the game and enjoyed possession early on. But they could not find the right balls to bypass the Stellies defence.

The home side eventually grew into the game and started creating chances for themselves The best was one was a long ball from Sibongiseni Mthethwa to set Junior Mendieta through on gola in the 12th minute.

Mendieta tried to unleash a shot but he could not connect with the ball and it skidded away from goal with Itumeleng Khune at his mercy.

Chiefs had a chance of their own in the 17th minute through a free kick in a good area but the Stellies defence managed to deal with it.

In the 27th minute, Sihle Nduli came the closest to scoring for Stellies but his header from a free kick hit the upright with Khune well-beaten.

On his return to the Winelands, Ashley Du Preez ballooned his effort from close range after he was set up nicely by Kgaogelo Sekgota.

With the scores level at half-time, it was clear that the second half would be played at a much higher pace.

The home side had a dream start to the second half finding the opening goal just two minutes after the restart.

It was yet another defensive blunder that cost Chiefs. Njabulo Ngcobo was dispossessed by Jiaden Adams just outside the Chiefs box.

Adams ran through at Chiefs goal and as Khune came to close him down, he unselfishly squared the ball for Nduli to easily tap it into the empty net.

But 10 minutes later they were back in it after also benefiting from a defensive blunder. Stellies keeper passed the ball to his defender who tried to play it back.

But it was played short and Du Preez intercepted and scored. He would not celebrate in respect of the team who groomed him.

After this goal the game had to be temporarily stopped as supporters stormed the pitch in celebration.

Nduli came close again in the 80th minute with his header from a corner hitting the crossbar.