Chiefs, Pirates avoid each other in MTN8 semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs will take on AmaZulu while Orlando Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged semifinals of the 2022 MTN8, following the draw in Johannesburg on Monday night.

Amakhosi, who beat Stellenbosch FC on penalties on Sunday to reach the last four, are looking for a first piece of silverware in over seven seasons and will fancy their chances of at least reaching the final having avoided both Pirates and the MTN8 holders Sundowns.

Usuthu have only beaten Chiefs twice since 2009, though both those wins did come in the last couple of years, with 1-0 and 2-1 wins in the DStv Premiership.

Arthur Zwane’s side will meet Brandon Truter’s AmaZulu on Saturday in a league meeting, in what should be an interesting precursor to the semifinal.

Sundowns will be the favourites to beat Pirates, meanwhile, though Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers have made a positive start to the season, and are currently top of the league.

While Sundowns have racked up the trophies in the last few seasons, including five DStv Premiership titles in a row and last season’s MTN8, Pirates have only won one PSL trophy in the last eight campaigns, the 2020 MTN8.