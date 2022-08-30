Hunt brewing something special with SuperSport youngsters

Ntokozo Gumede

Gavin Hunt believes he is brewing a new generation of talent at SuperSport United, and he reckons that the likes of Thapelo Maseko, Rasebotja Selaelo and Mbatha Thalente, among others, will be counted among the finest talents in the DStv Premiership.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach anticipating a tough match against Sundowns

But he does, with much reason, ask for these youngsters to be given patience and time.

“I had three players making their debut against Mamelodi Sundowns,” said Hunt, whose side lost 2-0 to Sundowns on Sunday in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

“I believe in them and that’s why I threw them in. They just need to have the right attitude and all those things that go with it. We are going to benefit in the long run and suffer in the short term.

“These players are good, it’s like Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams, they all started here and look where they are today. These boys are the new group that’s coming through and we need to be patient with them.

“If they (Mbule and co.) did not have the quality, Sundowns were not going to buy them and you can see the difference that they are making there. In my previous stint, we pretty much sold the whole team to Sundowns. We just need to concentrate on what we have now and build this group of players,” Hunt added.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach will have to depend on his youthful side when he meets rivals Sundowns again this Friday in Atteridgeville.

“When you play a team like Sundowns that has a good squad and good coaching staff, they can throw anything at you,” added Hunt.

“They don’t need to change anything, they can just change the personnel and we can’t change too much because we don’t have enough players. We are going to have to try something different from the last game.”