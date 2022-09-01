Dludlu happy Banyana strategy worked after Angola victory

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Simphiwe Dluldlu says all she asked from her players was to keep things simple and that strategy worked for the team as they made her proud with a convincing win over Angola in their opening Group A game at the Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Banyana handed Angola a 3-0 drubbing at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday.



“I said to them, don’t look at the face, don’t look at the number. Look at the colour of your shirt and your socks, you will find out that it is your teammate. I’m happy that they are a coachable bunch and they understand the assignment that we just need to keep it simple, keep it clean,” said a proud Dludlu.

“Another team could have said we were in charge of the game, let’s just play anyhow and still keep the discipline. Because at the end of the day we still want to represent the same brand of football that if coach Desiree was here she was going to be presenting to us.”

Even though she is happy with the win, Dludlu also believes that there are certain things the team can improve on going forward in the competition.

“There are certain elements obviously that I want us to improve, like taking set-pieces and how we can be creative and convert those. Because sometimes in a tournament you get a very defensive team, you don’t get to play and you don’t get open chances. So, that’s when set-pieces have to come up for you. So, I need us to move with that element, but like I said, we are going to take it one game at a time. We can’t focus on too many things, there is no time.”

Banyana’s next group game is against Mauritius on Saturday.