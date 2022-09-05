Brazil coach hoping for better performance against Banyana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Brazil women’s coach Pia Sundhage will be hoping for a better performance from her charges when they take on Banyana Banyana in their second friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.



Sundhage was not satisfied with the way Brazil played in the first of the two friendly matches played at Orlando Stadium last Friday, even though her team won 3-0.



The Female Canaries coach says her players failed to complete their passes and they were not compact, and she also gave credit to Banyana for the way they played.



“We did not complete passes, simple passes. To some extent our pretty could excuse would be a jet leg and travel. We only had two practices if that is an excuse. Then the possession was not good enough, not only that. When South Africa started to play I didn’t think we were compact enough and we are usually so much compact,” said the Brazil ladies mentor.



“We win the ball a little bit higher and there are couple of players who had a hard time. But I have to give credit to South Africa. Especially when they kept possession and we had to defend, so, it is something to work on going to the next day.”



Sundhage, who recently won the women’s Copa America with Brazil, says they studied Banyana a lot prior to the games, especially since they are the best women’s team in Africa after they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).



“We did our home-work, we analysed South Africa, playing the best team in Africa you have to do your homework and also on some of the players of course. We were aware of them. We spoke about playing four or three at the back, whether we should push our outside backs and look at how South Africa plays. I thought we would be successful with the width, but again, South Africa did a good job.”