Relentless Brazil hit sloppy Banyana for six

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was another game of mistakes for Banyana Banyana, who once again only had themselves to blame after losing their second friendly to Brazil.



ALSO READ: Nigeria, South Africa miss out on CHAN finals in Algeria



Desiree Ellis’ side was handed a 6-0 drubbing by the Copa America champions at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

Just like they did in the first encounter which they lost 3-0 at Orlando Stadium last week Friday, Banayan were sloppy at the back and mistake by goalkeeper Kaylin Swart gave the Brazilians two silly goals in the first half, while the rest of the goals were scored in the last half.

In the opening five minutes of the match, Swart managed to make a good save from Tamirez, but a minute later, the Banyana keeper’s attempt to launch an attack ended up with the ball hitting the back of a teammate, before Brazil stole the ball and Adriana ended up putting her side in the lead.

Banyana managed to play, with Noxolo Cesane and Jermaine Seoposenwe trying to launch some attacks, but they just couldn’t unlock the Canaries defence.

Seoposenwe tried to test Brazil’s keeper Lorena da Silva Leite from distance in the 19th minute, but her shot was not powerful enough.

While the home side was busy in search for an equaliser, the visitors would on to register their second goal of the match through Cristiane, who caught Swart out of her goal-line just before half-time.

Things went from bad to worse for Banyana in the start of the second half, with Banyana conceding a penalty. Beatriz Joao stood up to take the penalty and scored to make it 3-0, while another error at the back minutes later saw Maria da Silva getting the fourth goal.

Two minutes before the hour mark, the Brazil ended up making it 5-0 through defender Kathellen de Sousa. Cristiane then grabbed her brace and the sixth goal for the visitors with less than 10 minutes left.

The margin could have been bigger as Brazil went on to create more chances, but Banyana managed to stop them from increasing their scoring tally