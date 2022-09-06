Sundhage delighted by Brazil’s statement win over Banyana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was a successful tour to South Africa for Brazil women’s team coach Pia Sundhage, who was happy with her side after thrashing Banyana Banyana 6-0 on Monday.



After leading her side to a 3-0 victory over South Africa at Orlando Stadium last Friday, Sundhage was not entirely impressed with her team’s display.

But, it was during the second meeting that the Brazilians made their coach happy, with the side hammering Desiree Ellis’s Banyana 6-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

“I am really pleased with the six goals, it could have been more, we created a lot of chances and it was different from the other game. I am also happy about the substitutions we made after around 55 minutes because they changed the playing style a little bit. So, overall it was a good performance and what we talked about from the first game, the players made it happen in this game. I am very happy,” the Brazil coach.

Defender Rafaelle Souza was also content with the way the team played and she says they did well in the second game because they had fresh legs.

“From what I saw inside the pitch, we had fresh legs in this game after a very long trip in the first game. So, I think that helped us in the second game. I liked the overall performance because I think everybody did their best and the players that came out from the bench helped us a lot with fresh legs as we scored a lot of goals,” said Souza.

“I am also happy with the back four because we didn’t concede any goal, which is very good for us.”

Brazil and Banyana were using the friendlies as part of their preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.