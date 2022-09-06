Pirates winger Pule anticipating ‘exciting’ Carling Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent says this year’s Carling Black Label Cup will be exciting, especially since the one day tournament will be played by four teams.



The Carling Cup has previously been played by Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, but, the 2022 edition is a special one with all 16 teams involved, but only four teams voted for by their respective fans will have an opportunity to play in the competition.

“I think it’s a very exciting innovation getting to play other teams in this tournament, it’s a good chance for the teams and supporters as well,” said the winger.

Pule also shared his thoughts on the Pirates squad this season. The Free State-born player reckons the Buccaneers have some really good depth in their squad and believes every player at the club is quality.

“We have really good depth in the squad, I think we have really good players who can compete anywhere in the world. So, it will play a vital role in us gunning for every cup that we are going to participate in. So, I think it is going to be important, especially if everyone to stay fit and injury free,” he added.

The Buccaneers will next meet TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership clash coming up at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.