Pirates’ poor finishing a big cause for concern admits Pule

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ season has not been as exceptional as they thought it would be, and winger Vincent Pule reckons the club just needs luck in front of goals to have a successful season.



Pirates have been playing good football in some of their games, but the club has been let down by poor finishing hence they have not won many games this season.



Pule says coach Jose Riveiro is working hard to try and find a solution to this problem.

“He is a hard working coach, he also wants his players to work hard and we now understand his tactics and his ability to read the game. Unfortunately we are being let down by not finishing our chances, I think had we been finishing our chances we would be talking a different story right now,” said the former Bidvest Wits winger.



Pule also feels that luck has deserted Pirates at times.

“Sometimes it is just a matter of luck, other teams get those kind of chances and they score. You know sometimes keepers make mistakes, the ball goes in and they win the game. For us, we just need a bit of luck to win some games.”

With less than 10 games played in the DStv Premiership so far, the Pirates winger feels that it is still early in the season to start panicking.

“It is still beginning of the season, I think teams are still going to get their tactics and combinations right. I think we will see after 10 games what’s going to happen. But I’m pretty sure that the teams are going to do well after 10 games,” Pule concluded.

Pirates next face TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



The club from Mpumalanga has managed to collect nine points in their last six games, while Bucs have secured 11 out of seven matches, with the teams sitting in position six and five on the league table respectively.