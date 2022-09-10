Lepasa brace sinks TS Galaxy as Pirates return to winning ways

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Zakhele Lepasa’s clinical finishing took Orlando Pirates back to winning ways as the Buccaneers beat TS Galaxy 2-0 in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

This was the first time Lepasa got in the scoring sheet for Pirates, with the striker having made five appearances for the club this season.



Both goals came in the first half, giving the Buccaneers a good advantage in the game, with the Rockets trying everything they can to try to bounce back into the game.

Pirates were desperate to get back to winning ways, especially after their disappointing loss to Maritzburg United in their last game and to fix their goal scoring problems.

The victory for the Buccaneers took their points rally to 14 in eight games in the league and also to the top of the log, but momentarily depending on how Mamelodi Sundowns play in their clash against Golden Arrows later on the day.

The Buccaneers had a good start into the match, with Lepasa registering his first goal of the season just six minutes into the start of the match. Galaxy tried to respond minutes later from a set-piece, but Given Msimango’s header went wide.

With the half-hour mark gone, Pirates enjoyed much of the ball possession despite the Rockets coming out with some attempts to get an equaliser.

Pirates would go on to extend the lead through Lepasa once again, with the striker beating Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi with a chip, which led Bucs going to the break with a comfortable lead.

The visitors were eager to stage a comeback in the second half, but they just couldn’t crack the Pirates defence.



Pirates were then forced to make a forced substitution, with Thabang Monare coming off injured and he was replaced by Ben Motshwari.

As the game went on, Galaxy still struggled to unlock Pirates, with the experienced Sibusiso Vilakazi and Bernard Parker not getting things their way.



In the end, Lepasa goals would end up being the major difference in the game and helped Bucs to get maximum points.