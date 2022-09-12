Zwane puts blame on Chiefs players for Gallants draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has placed the blame on his players for their uninspiring display in a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against a 10-men Marumo Gallants on Sunday – with striker Ashely Du Preez named as the main culprit.

Whether it is fair or unfair for Zwane to publicly call out the players for not pulling their weight is no doubt and issue that will be widely discussed.

It is, however, worth mentioning that it is Zwane’s job that is on the line. Should the team not perform to expected standards, he will carry the responsibility and probably get sacked for it.

Zwane said Amakhosi had generally done badly against a team who didn’t put up any resistance and were there for the taking at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“It is one of those days where, you know you give away… for me, we gave away the points again. They were there for the taking even though we didn’t have the best games,” said Zwane after the match.

“In the first half we started slow but we picked up eventually and I think it was in the 10th minute where we had a one-vs-one situation with (Kgaogelo) Sekgota.

“From there, there was a pass that came from the middle that one player made a run for from deep. And four of our players were there standing, and none of them attacked it.

“The ball hit Zitha’s knee, then fell on (Katlego) Otladisa’s path (it was actually Mahlatse Makudubela) and they punished us. That is the only thing I remember them doing today, that is why I say it was there for the taking,” added Zwane.

The Chiefs mentor then explained why they had to make changes to try and get back into the game after they fell behind in the 12th minute.

“We had to change, we had to put everyone forward and have Caleb upfront… (But) I don’t think Ashley understood what we wanted him to do.

“We said when Caleb goes, he doesn’t follow him, ‘just stay in the pockets. You’re going to get those balls there’.

“That’s why we had to bring in Sabelo (Radebe) because he understands those pockets. Also, he wanted to carry the ball forward and it’s not like him.

“But like I’m saying, it’s a work in progress and we’re going to get it done. I’m obviously disappointed and today we deserved better.

“We should have done better in terms of converting those chances… we didn’t have clear-cut chances, but we had numbers inside the box, we just had to pick one and score, just like we scored from a set piece situation,” said Zwane.