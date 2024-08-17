Bafana to play Uganda in Orlando

Bafana's opening Group K qualifier will be on September 6.

Hugo Broos’ Bafana will take on Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana will play their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6, the South African Football Association confirmed on Saturday.

“Ticket sales are now open, please come out in numbers and make it count in the stands. We want to continue the momentum and the amazing scenes we saw in Bloemfontein when Bafana Bafana faced Zimbabwe in June. We want to see the same at Orlando Stadium,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan in a statement on the Safa website.

Bafana will also play South Sudan away from home on September 10.

The 2025 Afcon qualifiers are all set to be played in September, October and November. Bafana are in Group K along with Uganda, South Sudan and Congo-Brazzaville. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Afcon finals in Morocco.

AFCON finals

The finals in Morocco are currently set to be played from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

Hugo Broos is looking to lead Bafana to a second successive AFCON finals, having taken them them, against all expectations, to third place at the finals in Cameroon earlier this year.