Chiefs’ new signing in Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Vitesse FC striker Simon van Duivenbooden is one of the new faces in the squad.

Rushwin Dortley during the 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Mens Championship match between South Africa and Eswatini at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha last month. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 38-man preliminary squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Rushwin Dortley has been included in the squad following his good displays for the national team during the COSAFA Cup in Gqeberha last month.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who has started the season well with the Buccaneers after winning the Man of the Match award during the MTN8 clash against his former team recently, has also been included in the squad.



ALSO READ: Are PSL clubs refusing to sell players to Kaizer Chiefs?

Vitesse FC striker Simon van Duivenbooden is one of the new faces in the squad.

Bafana will face Uganda at Orlando Stadium, next week Friday (kick-off is at 6 pm) before traveling to South Sudan to play their second match in the group four days later.

Broos’ team is in Group K where they have been pitted against Uganda, South Sudan, and Congo.

The two top finishers will qualify for the AFCON tournament, which will be played in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

See below the full Bafana preliminary squad: