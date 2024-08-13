Bafana striker Rayners accused of glassing man in nightclub

'I was hit with a glass and I felt blood running down my face,' Eon Hendrikse told scrolla.africa.

Bafana Bafana and Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners, who is on the verge of joining Mamelodi Sundowns, has been accused of striking a man with a glass in a nightclub in Stellenbosch.

Both iol.co.za and scrolla.africa reported that 30 year-old football fan and local activist Eon Hendrikse had to have 25-30 stitches under his eye after he was struck with a glass on Saturday night at the Centraal Club in Stellenbosch.

Hendrikse also told scrolla.africa that Bafana and Stellies midfielder Jayden Adams had joined Rayners in kicking Hendrikse while he was on the ground.

“I was out with friends when I bumped into Iqraam Rayners in the bathroom. I was so happy to see a player I loved, and I spoke to him in a friendly way,” said Hendrikse.

“I said we wouldn’t like it if he moved to Mamelodi Sundowns because the people of Stellenbosch love him so much.

Hendrikse, however, claimed that Rayners became aggressive.

“I asked him to calm down and asked if he knew me since I am well known in my community. The next moment, I was hit with a glass and I felt blood running down my face.”

Case opened

The police confirmed to iol.co.za that a case had been opened by the Stellenbosch Police.

“Be advised that Stellenbosch SAPS opened an assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) case for further investigation following an incident on August 11, 2024 at about 0.40am in Andringa Street, Stellenbosch,” Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

“It is alleged that the complainant was walking to the toilets when he met the soccer player from a local football club and spoke to him about rumours that he might be joining another club soon.

“It is further alleged that later when the complainant returned from the toilets, the soccer player hit him in the face with a whiskey glass. The complainant sustained injuries to his face for which he had to receive treatment at a medical facility. No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing,” Pojie said.

Stellenbosch FC, meanwhile, said they were taking the incident extremely seriously.

“While this incident did not happen during the club’s activities, we are taking the allegations very seriously, and an internal investigation is underway to find out the facts,” Stellies media officer Liam Bekker told scrolla.africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi effectively confirmed the signing of Rayners at a press conference on Sunday after Sundowns had edged out Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

It is unclear, however, whether this incident could affect any official announcement.