Mngqithi confirms Rayners signing

“As for Iqraam, we are happy to have him because he will add something to the club. I'm looking at him more for the Champions League than the PSL," Mngqithi said.

Stellenbosch FC strier Iqraam Rayners has been included in the Bafana Bafana Afcon squad as an additional player. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed the imminent arrival of Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners. The Bafana Bafana international is on his way to Chloorkop to bolster their already impressive roster.

Shortly after the narrow 1-0 win over Polokwane City in the MTN8 Cup quarterfinal at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Mngqithi revealed what Rayners will bring to the Brazilians.

ALSO READ: Sundowns close in on reported Chiefs target Rayners

“As for Iqraam, we are happy to have him because he will add something to the club. I’m looking at him more for the Champions League than the PSL. In as much as he will help us in the PSL, but I think in the Champions League he will give us something more,” Mngqithi confirmed.

Remarkable season

Sundowns and Stellies are yet to confirm the transfer of Rayners, who will become the Tshwane giant’s fifth signing of the current transfer window. The former SuperSport United speedy attacker joins new recruits Kobamelo Kodisang, Arthur Sales, Kegan Johannes and Asekho Tiwani.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in MTN8 semifinal draw

Rayners did well for the side from the Cape Winelands in what was a remarkable season for the 28-year-old. He scored 15 league goals for Stellies and also helped them claim the Carling Knockout Cup last December.