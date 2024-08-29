Broos admits captain Williams is a big miss for Bafana

'It is a big loss, not only as our goalkeeper but also as captain,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos on Thursday named his final Bafana squad for next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has admitted it will be a major blow not to have captain and number one goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

Bafana will play Uganda on September 6 at Orlando Stadium and South Sudan away from home four days later, but will be without the Mamelod Sundowns ‘keeper, who has missed the start of the season as he recovers from a shoulder operation.

“It is a big loss, not only as our goalkeeper but also as captain. From the beginning, when we had to choose a captain, Helman (Mkhalele, Bafana’s assistant coach) told me, ‘Maybe Ronwen’. I did not know Ronwen, but … we have felt it was the right choice.

“We wanted him to be there, but ok, he was operated on in July and couldn’t be ready.

“So we will look for solutions. I have full confidence in the goalkeepers who are there and we will see who will play.”

Chaine chance

Willams’ absence has given an opportunity to Orlando Pirates ‘keeper Sipho Chaine, who will compete for the number one spot with SuperSport’s Ricardo Goss and AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa.

“I will not lie, let’s say 80 percent I know who will play, but training is important. Maybe we see in training, for example, that Chaine is not good, and we had in mind to put him in, but we decide not to take the risk,” added Broos.

“It is important to see what happens in training, but normally the ‘keeper decision is made before.”

Broos was able to pick a mainly settled squad, though Mothobi Mvala is also out, and replaced by Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley. The 22 year-old Dortley may not have played for Amakhosi this season – Chiefs only kick off their campaign on September 14 – but he has been picked on the back of impressing at the Cosafa Cup.

“It was very important to have a left-footed central defender,” said Broos.

“I have said already that the Cosafa Cup is important and people in this country don’t want to understand. For three years now we have tried to make an Under-23 team of PSL players (for the Cosafa Cup) and it is not possible. Players are not released. Cosafa is not a big tournament but it gives players there international experience.”

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine.

Defenders

Nyiko Mobbie, Thapelo Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana.

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha.

Strikers

Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng.