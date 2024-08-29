Broos believes Chiefs can thrive under his new neighbour Nabi

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is hopeful Nasreddine Nabi can turn the fortunes of Kaizer Chiefs around, with the Belgian revealing the tpair are living in the same building in Johannesburg.

Broos revealed that he returned from his homeland recently to find out that the Tunisian Amakhosi head coach and he were living in the same apartment building.

“When I came back from Belgium, I didn’t know but we were living in the same building. Someone from Chiefs came to me and said ‘the coach wants to speak to you’. He was sitting drinking coffee so I spoke with him,” said Broos, after announcing his 23-man squad to play Uganda and South Sudan in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on September 6 and 10.

“He is a very good coach and I think with what is happening at Chiefs, they are a different team.”

Broos believes that the fact Nabi comes from outside the country may help him in instilling discipline into the Chiefs team.

‘It is not normal’

“His thinking is European. He wants what he wants and maybe it will be a bit easier for him to achieve that at Chiefs. It is not easy to be the coach of Chiefs, and it is maybe not so easy for a South African coach to slam a table and say ‘I want that!’.

“I have said in the past … it is not normal for a team like Chiefs to be 7th or 8th (Chiefs actually finshed 10th in last season’s Betway Premiership).

“I hope Chiefs are can be there this season and fight with Sundowns, Pirates, SuperSport and Stellenbosch. Maybe we can have five or six teams to fight for the championship. It will be a big progression if it happens and if it is not about the domination of one team (Sundowns), like it has been for the last five years.”