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Chiefs to play Siwelele in CKO quarterfinals

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

28 October 2026

09:56 pm

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Chiefs beat Siwelele 3-2 in their last Betway Premiership win on September 6.

Carling Black Label Knockout trophy

The draw for the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals was conducted on Wednesday, after Stellenbosch’s last 16 win at Durban City. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn to face Siwelele FC at home in the quarterfinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout (CKO).

Chiefs, Pirates both get home draws

Chiefs beat Siwelele 3-2 in their last Betway Premiership win on September 6.

The draw for the quarterfinals was completed after Stellenbosch FC’s 2-0 victory away to Durban City in the final last 16 match on Wednesday evening.

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United striker Sinoxolo Kwayiba struck twice for Gavin Hunt’s Stellies late on to set up a last eight meeting with AmaZulu.

Orlando Pirates, who beat Milford FC 3-0 on Tuesday night, will continue the defence of their trophy at home to Sekhukhune United.

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Golden Arrows in the other quarterfinal. Miguel Cardoso’s side were not at their best against Marumo Gallants on Tuesday evening, having suffered the embarrassment of a Caf Champions League exit on Friday.

But Siyanda Ndlovu’s strike was enough to give them a 1-0 win.

Carling Knockout quarterfinal draw

Stellenbosch FC v AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates v Sekhukhune Unietd

Kaizer Chiefs v Siwelele FC

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Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows

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