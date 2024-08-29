Local Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs’ Zwane is ‘not doing enough’ – Yeye

Kaizer Chiefs legend Renilwe Letsholonyane believes Amakhosi youngster Samkelo Zwane needs to change his attitude if he is to make...

Samkelo Zwane (left) could do with a change in attitude, says Amakhosi legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs legend Renilwe Letsholonyane believes Amakhosi youngster Samkelo Zwane needs to change his attitude if he is to make it as a first team regular at Naturena.

The 22 year-old midfielder has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs over the last two campaigns, but all eight of his appearances last season came off the bench, totalling just 97 minutes on the pitch.

“He is very talented,” said Letsholonyane, speaking at the launch of Hisense’s sponsorship of Real Madrid.

“I got an opportunity to see him close up when I was doing my (CAF) B license, I did my internship with the Chiefs DDC team.

‘He is too nice’

“But he still has a lot of areas for me that he needs to improve to be consistent at that (PSL) level. He is not doing enough to stay there, he is still a player who is happy to play ten or 15 minutes and then come on as a sub.

“I feel with the talent he has he needs to be playing in the starting 11 and making a difference.

“It goes back to attitude and hard work. He is too nice, too naïve, he thinks talent alone will get him success.”

