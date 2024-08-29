‘No hard feelings’ – Dolly on failed SuperSport move

The former Bafana Bafana star admitted that he was disappointed that the deal fell through.

Keagan Dolly has no hard feelings against SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt following his failed move to Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Dolly, who is clubless after he was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season, looked poised to join SuperSport, but the move failed to materialise.

Hunt, who had to choose between Dolly and Vincent Pule, opted for the former Orlando Pirates winger.



Dolly says he does not blame Hunt for his decision, adding that he doesn’t hold any hard feelings against the SuperSport mentor.

“Firstly, the club (SuperSport United) wanted to make sure that I’m injury-free, so they sent me for the medical and it came out clean. All the injuries had healed, the doctor was happy and sent it to the club and it eventually went down to the club going for Vincent Pule,” said Dolly during an interview with Robert Marawa on 947 FM.

“Coach Gavin (Hunt), a great coach with lots of experience and he worked with Vincent Pule before and explained to us [why he opted for him]. So for me, there are no hard feelings. It’s part of football. Sometimes you get the team and the coach wants to work with you. Sometimes the deal doesn’t go through.”

“I was a little disappointed but I was also looking if there was a place for me somewhere else because, at this stage in my life, I wanted a place where I could enjoy my football again.

Dolly, who is currently linked with several clubs in the Betway Premiers including AmaZulu, is open to joining any club as long as the club’s vision is aligned with his.

“We’re open to anything if the right project comes and it aligns with what we want as a family and what I want as a player and what I still want to achieve. I still want to win trophies, I want to go out and compete for titles.



“For now, we’ve been speaking to some clubs. Locally and abroad, but with the season I had and the injuries. I just feel that in South Africa, once you reach 31, it’s a little bit difficult to find a club,” concluded the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward