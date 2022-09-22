City targeting Pirates after claiming Chiefs scalp

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 last week, Cape Town City reserves coach Ian Taylor is now aiming at defeating another Soweto side Orlando Pirates.



ALSO READ: Mmodi ready to stake his claim at Bafana



Taylor’s side meet the young Buccaneers in a DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

“We are still very much in building the team and developing the players. It is a good start I think it’s because of the things we did in pre-season. We started well as a team, but we still have a lot of aspects to improve on,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Supersport.com.

“But the confident is good in the boys. As much we do not know what to expect from Pirates, but we can beat anyone at the moment.”

The City reserves coach also touched young sensation Luphumulo Sifumba, who is dubbed as a future star in the country.

“Kaka (Sifumba) has been good so far. He was out injured during pre-season so now we are looking at helping him gain enough mileage, and start scoring and creating he will then move to the first team. We are expecting a lot from him as our number 109 and so far he has done well.”