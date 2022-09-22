Mabena to Pirates move unlikely to happen – club insider

Mgosi Squad

A move for Ndumiso Mabena to Orlando Pirates is highly unlikely to happen, with some members of the management of the club not certain if bringing the 35-years old striker is worth it, says a source at the Soweto giants.

Mabena, who recently parted ways with Royal AM, has been linked with a move back to Pirates, having played for the Sea Robbers from 2009 to 2014, before going on to join Platinum Stars and later Bloemfontein Celtic.



It is said that part of the Pirates management don’t think it will worth it to bring the 35-year-old striker back to the club as he is on his later stages of his career.

“This issue with Mabena can go either way, but the last time I heard was that some of the guys at the top don’t think he is a good buy for the club. There are talks about money even though he is a free agent and another thing is his age. He is old now and he can probably give a team one decent season, which will mean the club would have wasted money on him,” said the informant.

“I am not even sure if the coach will be willing to sign him. I mean, you should remember we have a good striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who is on loan, and he is very young to Mabena. It will actually be senseless to sign him. You also have to look at the strikers that are currently in team, there is Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa, Kwame Peprah and Terrence Dzvukamanja. So from what I have heard I don’t think he will be coming back to Pirates.”