Doctor Khumalo reveals talk with Appollis over Chiefs links

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has revealed his talk with Oswin Appollis over reports linking the Polokwane City forward with...

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has revealed his talk with Oswin Appollis over reports linking the Polokwane City forward with a move to Amakhosi,



The 23-year-old winger has been heavily linked with Chiefs and their rivals Orlando Pirates since the beginning of the season, with Amakhosi said to be leading the race for his signature.



ALSO READ: Ditlhokwe says Chiefs must keep an eye on speedy Stellies

Speaking on Soccerzone this week, Khumalo said he had private talk with Appollis after handing him his Man-of-the-Match award during Bafana Bafana’s 3-0 win over South Sudan in Cape Town in November last year where he asked the winger why he has not joined Chiefs yet.



“After one Bafana Bafana game I think it was in Cape Town, Appollis was Man of the Match and I handed over the cheque,” Khumalo said.

“I called him to the side I wanted to know what’s really blocking him from joining Chiefs. He said ‘it’s not me coach, it’s not me legend. I don’t know why am I not able to join Chiefs’.

“And I asked him ‘But what do you want?” and he said ‘I want to grow’. [Grow] how? Because growth can be in different ways.

“So I asked him, ‘do you want to grow in terms of football or what, he said ‘yes, maybe something that can be challenging’.”



Khumalo added that if Chiefs coach sign him, Appollis would be a good acquisition for Amakhosi.

“Without taking anything away from Polokwane City but this is a player that at least I did hear what he had to say and I think he would be a good acquisition for Kaizer Chiefs.”



ALSO READ: Ertugral – Pirates are one of the best teams in Africa



With Chiefs having enquired about Appollis’ availability, it remains to be seen if they will table an offer for him during the current transfer period.