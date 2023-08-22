Glasgow Rangers chasing Champions League berth

Tuesday 22 August

S10 V2

Scotland’s Rangers will be looking to repeat their success last year against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in the playoff for a place in the group phase of the Champions League. More details at soccer6.co.za

M1 Crusaders vs Carrick Rangers: Crusaders won 3-0 in their last two matches against Carrick Rangers, home and away and both this year.



M2 Linfield vs Cliftonville: Linfield have won their opening three games of the new season in Northern Ireland. Cliftonville’s first two games of the campaign were both 3-0.



M3 Raków Częstochowa vs FC Copenhagen: Poland’s Rakow’s first Champions League campaign has seen the club advance to one tie away from qualifying for the group phase. FCK needed a penalty shootout to pass by Sparta Prague in the previous round.



M4 Glasgow Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven: Rangers eliminated PSV 3-2 on aggregate at the same stage of the Champions League last season, the playoff round before the group phase.



M5 Bolivar vs Internacional: Bolivar eliminated Athletico Paranaense on post-match penalties in the last round of the Copa Libertadores and now face a new Brazilian opponent in the quarter-finals.



M6 Mirassol vs Juventude: Mirassol have not won in their past four outings. Juventude are only two points below the promotion places in Brazil’s Serie B.



M7 Jaguares De Cordoba vs Union Magdalena: Jaguares have been beaten in three of their last four outings but they were all away. Union are on a run of four successive draws.



M8 Corinthians vs Estudiantes: Brazil’s Corinthians face Argentine opposition for a second successive tie in the Copa Sudamericana after eliminating Newell Old Boys in the last-16. Estudiantes beat Goais of Brazil 5-0 on aggregate at the same time.



M9 Criciuma vs Vila Nova: Vila Nova enjoy a one point advantage over Criciuma with both clubs handily placed in the Brazilian second division.



M10 Deportes Quindio vs Real Santander: Quindio have a 50% success rate over their last 10 home matches. Santander have won two of their past nine outings.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1