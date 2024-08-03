‘Guile and craft’ – Kaizer Jnr explains why Chiefs signed Sirino

'His attributes fit with our idea of how we want to play,' the Chiefs sporting director told the club's official website.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr says Kaizer Chiefs signed Sirino for both his experience and craft. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has explained why Amakhosi have decided to snap up 33 year-old Uruguayan attacker Gaston Sirino.

Sirino was a star at Mamelodi Sundowns for many seasons, winning six Betway Premiership titles with Masandawana, but was this season deemed surplus to requirements at Masandawana and released by the club.

Chiefs have not taken long to bring in Sirino, and will hope he can help them in their bid to head back towards the top of the domestic game.

‘An extra dimension’

“We have decided to add some experience in our team by bringing in Sirino,” Motaung Jr told the Chiefs official website.

” “We know his quality and we believe he will help us this coming season and looking forward to him sharing his experience with our younger players.”

“Gaston’s ability to unlock a tight defence with his guile and craft will add an extra dimension to the team’s creativity and his attributes fit with our idea of how we want to play.”

Sirino will certainly have plenty of time to adapt to Chiefs’ tactics under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Chiefs are not playing in this year’s MTN8 and their domestic campaign in the Betway Premiership is only set to get underway on September 14.