Kaizer Chiefs confirm Sirino signing

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the capture of former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gaston Sirino.

The 33 year-old was a free agent after being released by Sundowns, with whom he won six Betway Premiership titles.



“Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their squad in the attacking department with the acquisition of attacker, Gaston Sirino. The Uruguayan has penned a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys,” said Chiefs via their Twitter account.

Sirino Joins Amakhosi



The Uruguayan has penned a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new head coach Nasreddine Nabi will hope that Sirino can add both class and experience to Chiefs’ attack, as they bid to end a nine year run without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Sam signs too

Chiefs, meanwhile, also confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates full back Bongani Sam. Sam, now 27, spent the last few seasons on loan at both Maritzburg United and Moroka Swallows.

Sam was already known to be a Chiefs player for some time, having taken part in the club’s pre-season training camp in Turkey, but Amakhosi on Saturday finally made the news official.