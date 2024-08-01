Hunt on approaching 1000 matches – longevity is tough in SA

'I could write a book!' said the SuperSport United head coach.

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is set to join a club of one this season, as the first head coach ever to be in charge for 1000 Premier Soccer League matches.

“It must be more than that, (I think) there are a lot of games missing!” said Hunt, with a typically dry sense of humour, as he looked ahead this week to Matsatsantsa’s first game of the season, tomorrow’s MTN8 quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates.

Hunt, who turned 60 last month, has certainly been around the block, in a decorated coaching career that has seen him win four Betway Premiership titles, two Nedbank Cups, a Carling Black Label Knockout, as well as the MTN8 with Bidvest Wits in 2016.

“Longevity is tough in the South African market,” added Hunt.

“I have seen clubs change their names, players who started their careers (with me as coach) who are now coaching. I’ve been through the league changes, from the NSL, to the NPSL, to the PSL. I could write a book!”

It has been a seven-year wait since Hunt last won a trophy, the 2016/17 league title with Wits, and the MTN8 always offers up a good early season opportunity for those who qualify. Just four matches, and not even four wins, given that there is a two-legged semifinal, can get you to the increased first prize of R10 million.

Cup Kings

SuperSport couldn’t have a tougher assignment first up, however, with Pirates the current cup kings of South Africa, going for three MTN8 titles on the spin.

“We could have done with another week,” said Hunt of SuperSport’s pre-season, which has seen a typical raft of changes to playing personnel.

“We have a lot of new guys in, seven or eight new starting players, but we have a lot of experience, more than last year. We were very inexperienced (last year), but we will still bring the younger players in, one or two could make their debuts (on Saturday) as well.

“You can be excited in the pre-season and fall flat on your face in your first game. So I am not excited and not down. We need a game or two and our first league game is only on September 17, that is miles away.

“I am sure we will put up a good show, we are big underdogs for sure.”