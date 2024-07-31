SuperSport’s Hunt welcomes betting sponsors in SA football

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has no problem at all with the increasing profile of betting companies in the domestic game.

The Premier Soccer League last week announced a three-year deal worth R900 million with Betway to sponsor the Betway Premiership.

The growing global market that betting companies are taking in terms of sports sponsorship is of a concern to many, who question the morals of allowing this highly addictive past time to be promoted so widely.

“Anybody prepare to put money in football, you have to accept it, a lot of teams overseas have it on the front of their jersey.”

11 teams in the English Premier League this season will play with gambling companies on the front of their jerseys, though his is going to be banned in the EPL from the start of the 2026/27 season.

“Anything that can help football financially (is good),” addeed Hunt.

“But it needs to be put into facilities. For the players, but (also) facilities. If I look around South Africa that is a real sore point in my life. Clubs are under huge strain and this (the Betway sponsorship) can only help. Running a club is very difficult, it is so expensive.”

‘Shoulder to the wheel’

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has been unclear on whether the Betway sponsorship will lead to an increase in grants for Premier Soccer League teams. Hunt, meanwhile, also feels clubs need to do more to get their own sponsors.

“Clubs need to get up and do the best they can, whether it is selling, marketing or gettings sponsors. We (SuperSport) have two or three sponsors now (on Tuesday, SuperSport announced a partnership with electrical company ACDC Express).

“There are people willing to put money in, everyone needs to put their shoulder to the wheel a bit more.”