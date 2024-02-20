OPINION: Komphela’s departure from shambolic Swallows is not a shock

Komphela isn't the only one that is baffled by the shenanigans at Swallows

The announcement of Steve Komphela’s departure by Moroka Swallows on Monday evening would have been a shock to those that don’t follow South African football.



The eloquent Komphela chooses his words carefully and doesn’t buy into sensationalism but even he couldn’t believe the unprofessionalism in the Dube Birds’ untidy nest.



“I still respect the fact that they are an existing club and an entity. But a lot of things happened that I’ve never seen in football since I played or coached. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” the 56-year-old answered when asked about his future as the team was shockingly preparing for the resumption of the PSL in his absence.



Komphela isn’t the only one that is baffled by the shenanigans at Swallows. Due to a salary dispute between the players and the club, followers of the beautiful game were shocked when the Soweto team failed to honour league fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows last year.



It was a move that brought the PSL and its sponsors into disrepute so it comes as no surprise to see Komphela leaving this mess behind after a fairly promising start to the season.

Kept in the dark

There was no way the distinguished coach was going to tolerate being allegedly kept in the dark about a way forward while the club had resumed training in preparation for the second half of the DStv Premiership season.



If anything, the coach should have been the first person to be kept in the loop about the club’s programme, when players were set to resume training and how many players were dismissed following the club’s own haphazard internal disciplinary hearing for what they termed an ‘illegal strike’ by the players.

Swallows are six points above the relegation zone and with the nature of how quickly things can turn in the league, it would not have been wise for Komphela to continue fighting a losing battle. They are without a win in eight matches when you count the two matches they have forfeited against Sundowns and Arrows.



If last Saturday’s below-par performance in the 1-0 loss to Polokwane City is anything to go by, then expect Swallows’ wings to be clipped and that they will be sucked into a relegation battle.