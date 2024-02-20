Seema happy to have former Pirates midfielder back at Sekhukhune

Mntambo has been out injured since October 2022, after suffering what was said to be a career-threatening injury.

After being sidelined for over a year due to an injury, Linda Mntambo has returned to kicking a ball, and Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has welcomed the midfielder with open arms after scoring on his return to action.

The Sekhukhune captain has managed to fight his way back to recovery and marked his return in style when he scored in the team’s 3-1 victory over Richards Bay FC this past weekend.

Seema is happy with the return of his captain, labelling him as an important member of the squad.

Still a way to go

But, the Sekhukhune coach believes Mntambo still has a long way to go before getting back to his best.

“He was missed a lot in the club. Credit must go to the medical team, the conditioning and fitness guys worked with him,” said the Babina Noko coach during the Nedbank Cup press conference at the PSL offices on Monday.

“The club was patient with him, he is not 100 percent (fit), but we are happy to have him back. He is an important member of the club. He is the glue in the team, he is an important guy in the dressing room.

“You have all seen on social media how vibey the guy is. So, we are happy to have him back and getting a few minutes and introducing himself … with a goal. So, we are going to try to manage him well and not put him under pressure. The guys have been doing well, and he knows that he still needs to fight and make sure that he gets to his top level.”

With Mntambo back and with a good result in their first game of the year, Seema will be eager to see his charges continue their winning momentum when they take on Highlands Park in the last 32 of the Ke Yona Cup at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.