LISTEN: Just give Sundowns the DStv Premiership trophy now!

Mamelodi Sundowns are marching towards a seventh straight DStv Premiership title, their win over SuperSport in midweek making it nine out of nine in the league this season.

With no one really offering much of a challenge to Masandawana’s dominance, in this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, wonders whether the PSL shouldn’t just drop the DStv Premiership trophy off at Choorklop already.

We also look at Kaizer Chiefs, who managed to beat Moroka Swallows last weekend, but hardly in convincing fashion. And we cast our eye over Orlando Pirates, whose DStv Premiership season is going nowhere, and who have questions to answer over their response to Thembinkosi Lorch’s sentencing for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Poor form from Pirates

The Phakaaathi team are strong in their opinion that Pirates have simply not done enough to punish a player who has been found guilty of such a serious offence.

We also bid a fond farewell to Mr Gumbi, who has left the Phakaaathi team to seek his fortune elswere. Good luck Sbo!

