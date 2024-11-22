Magesi FC – the road to the Carling Knockout final

Three away wins on the spin have taken Clinton Larsen's side close to dreamland.

Magesi players celebrate after stunning Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout last 16. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Last 16

Orlando Pirates 2 (Dlamini 86, Makgopa 89) Magesi FC 3 (Abrahams 32, Sesane (OG) 39, Chirambadare 45+4)

If Magesi FC want encouragement ahead of the Carling Black Label Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns, they need look no further than this last 16 ‘cupset’ of Orlando Pirates on October 19.

The Buccaneers went into this game at Orlando Stadium in rampant form, having already lifted the MTN8 trophy, reached the Caf Champions League group stages and flown out of the blocks in the Betway Premiership.

But it was Clinton Larsen’s Magesi who stunned Jose Riveiro’s Pirates with three goals in 17 minutes before half time.

Delano Abrahams arrived at the back post completely unmarked to head Magesi in front. Then Tshepo Kakora’s cross-shot was turned into his own net by Thabiso Sesane.

It was an afternoon to forget for Sesane who then conceded a penalty. Former Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare saw his penalty saved by Sipho Chaine, but was on hand to turn in the rebound.

Pirates caused a late scare with goals from Kabelo Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa, but it was Magesi who hung on to record a famous win.

Quarterfinal

TS Galaxy 0 Magesi FC 1 (Mokone 44)

Magesi caused another away day surprise in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, even if this time it was less of a shock than the win at Pirates.

TS Galaxy were the hosts at Mbombela Stadium, and created early opportunities, especially a free header for MacBeth Mahlangu that he put straight into the grateful arms of Elvis Chipezeze.

Magesi struck just a minute before the break, a mix up in the Galaxy area allowing Lehlegonolo Mokone to sneak in and give Clinton Larsen’s side the lead.

And that was largely that, though Chipezeze did make one brilliant save to deny Mahlangu and equaliser with six minutes left.

Semifinal

RIchards Bay 0 Magesi FC 1 (Mashigo 27)

Magesi FC played their third away game on the spin in the Carling Knockout as they visited Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

And the result was the same as the quarterfinal, with Tshepo Mashigo grabbing an early goal and Elvis Chipezeze picking up his third Man-of-the-Match Award in a row in goal for Clinton Larsen’s side.

After Chipezeze had made a couple of solid early saves, Mashigo capitalised on a poor back-header to race through and beat RIchards Bay goalkeeper Ian Oteino.