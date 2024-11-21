Tributes pour in for football legend Lucas Moripe

As tributes continue to pour in for football legend Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has also sent his condolences to the family of Moripe.

Regarded by many as one of the greatest footballers South Africa has ever produced, Moripe passed away on Tuesday aged 74. During playing career in the 1970’s, the iconic figure was nicknamed ‘Modimo wa Bolo’ which means “God of football” due to his dazzling skills.

In 2010, Super Stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in his honour. Although Moripe was wheelchair bound, he regularly attended the Brazilians’ home games.

“Firstly, I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to the Lucas Moripe family. He’s one of the greatest legends in our country,” Mngqithi said.

“It’s very important to acknowledge the big contribution that he made in our football and to lay the stage for people like us to have an opportunity to coach at this level.

“As a club, we’re sincerely touched by the situation because he’s an icon in our club and city. It’s important to offer our sincere condolences.”

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa also paid tribute to the former Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates star.

“It’s a very sad day and fortunately, we got to meet him at our games and he was such a gentleman and condolences to his family,” he said.

Moripe also had a stint in Hong Kong with Caroline Hill FC. Lebohang Maboe echoed Lebusa’s sentiments about the fallen legend during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

“We send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family. We wish he can rest in peace. He’s such an icon that has been to our games so it’s not nice and it’s a very sad feeling,” he said.