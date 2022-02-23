Hlatshwayo facing early Pirates exit?

Mgosi Squad

The future of Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo at Orlando Pirates is uncertain, Phakaaathi has been informed. The central defender joined the Buccaneers to much fanfare two years ago from Bidvest Wits who were being disbanded at the time.

He was seen as a solution to Pirates’ defensive woes and was handed the captaincy from his first match for the team. His performances however never matched the billing and he soon became a persona non grata with the supporters.

He made costly mistakes from which he never seemed to recover and has since been relegated to the stands. A source has claimed he is on his way out.

“His contract will not be renewed. The club had the option to extend for another year but they have not done so as yet. He has gone down the pecking order and is unlikely to get a chance anytime soon,” said the source.

Pirates signed Olisa Ndah at the start of the current campaign and the Nigerian has formed a good partnership with Happy Jele at the back. If Jele, who is injury prone, is unavailable, Ntsikelelo Nyauza takes his place with Innocent Maela as another option in the centre of defence before Hlatshwayo.

Another source said Hlatshwayo may be sent out to Golden Arrows in a swap deal for Nkosinathi Sibisi.