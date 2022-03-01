Former Pirates star to be assessed by Indian team

Mgosi Squad

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Riyaad Norodien has lined up a trial with North East United in India after he failed to secure a move to Baroka. Norodien left DRC side Motema Pembe who failed to pay him his salary and other fees for six months after joining them in June.

READ ALSO: OPINION: No goals not always a snooze fest

He then went to Baroka for an assessment but could not secure a move with Pembe refusing to give him his clearance, Phakaaathi has learnt.

“They said he will only get his clearance in June and Baroka could not wait that long because they needed him now. They could not keep a player they cannot use for so long,” said a source.

His agent, Gerald Baloyi however has moved swiftly to find him another trial in India.

“Yes it is true. North East United from India are interested and have given Norodien an assessment. He will be with them for a week and we will then see what happens after that,” said Baloyi.