Pirates defender Ndah attracts interest yet again from Sweden

Mgosi Squad

It has been a good year as an Orlando Pirates player for Olisa Ndah and the Nigerian defender has already attracted interest in Sweden, with a source close to the player stating that the 24-year-old’s dreams of playing in Europe may come true.



Ndah joined the Buccaneers in August after winning the Nigerian Premiership title with Akwa United.



The lanky defender has been impressive, with his performances earning a national team call-up for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ndah is said to be excited about the news, but knows that he has a contract with Pirates and can only leave the club if the team wishes to sell him.



“I think this was expected because apparently before he joined Pirates there was a team overseas that wanted to sign him, but they took their time making an official bid while he was still in Nigeria. So, Pirates acted quickly on him, but now there is already a club in Sweden that is very serious about signing him. This is a big deal for him because that is his biggest dream – he wants to go play on a bigger stage at some point. But, still, he remains grounded and knows that he is Pirates player,” said the source.