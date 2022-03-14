Langerman in limbo at Swallows as salary remains unpaid

Mgosi Squad

Tebogo Langerman is still out of the team at Swallows FC and Phakaaathi has learnt that he may cut ties with the Soweto side. As we previously reported, Langerman had not been paid since November last year when he decided to stop going to training at the Dube Birds. He told his teammates and the club that he didn’t have money for petrol.

READ ALSO: Baroka to snap ex Sundowns man till end of season

It has since emerged that things have gotten worse and he could be out of the club soon.

“It is still unclear if his issue has been resolved but he is still not with the team. The team needs his experience especially after (Thabo) Matlaba also left. They are now using a right footed player at left back and the crosses are not coming while they have (Mwape) Musonda who would benefit from his supply,” said a source.