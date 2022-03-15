Orlando Pirates still on the hunt for central defender

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to be actively scouting for a central defender who will be able to take Happy Jele’s place when he is unavailable.



The Pirates technical team are believed to be unhappy with what they currently have.



“If Jele is not in the team you can see the difference. They look shaky at the back and their confidence is generally low. (Ntsikelelo) Nyauza is good but he is an old school kind of defender and is not comfortable with the ball at his feet. They need someone who compliments Olisa (Ndah).



“Jele and Ndah form a solid partnership and they are both comfortable on the ball and exude confidence. But Jele is prone to injuries and age is catching up with him so they need a younger defender who can bring the stability needed. They are now looking around to see who they can get,” said a source.



The source also revealed that the chances of Thulani Hlatshwayo’s contract being extended when it ends are slim.



“He has simply not brought what was hoped he would bring when he joined.”