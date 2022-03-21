Chiefs bad-boy Zuma could make surprise return to Amakhosi squad

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs striker Dumisani Zuma is said to be working on a way back into the squad, and very soon he will be back to playing football like he used to and everything will be in the past.

Zuma has been on Amakhosi’s naughty list after being caught drinking and driving last year. Zuma ended up being suspended by the club following that incident and he has since been kept under the radar.

“Everything that is happening now is because we know what needs to be done. There was a point where the management wanted to get rid of him, but there were a few who thought that it wouldn’t be wise to let a player like him go,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“But you know such things happen. The thing is that Zuma is a young player, these things happen. He is a different player and a different person now since the suspension he got from the club. He knows that he has to behave like a top professional because he represents us.”